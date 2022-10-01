Short Interest in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Drops By 63.0%

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the August 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLV. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,274 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN GLV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,844. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.35%.

(Get Rating)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.