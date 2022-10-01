Short Interest in Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Drops By 35.5%

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,400 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the August 31st total of 478,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.1 days.

CCRDF remained flat at $3.05 on Friday. Concordia Financial Group has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58.

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of branches, sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

