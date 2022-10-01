Short Interest in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Drops By 13.6%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullinan Oncology

In other Cullinan Oncology news, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 4,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $67,567.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,301,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,345,242.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 4,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $67,567.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,301,081 shares in the company, valued at $18,345,242.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,282 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 97.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 81,658 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 72.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 818,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 343,514 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 587.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 91,164 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 2,959.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 311,169 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Up 3.1 %

Cullinan Oncology stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 120,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,188. The firm has a market cap of $584.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38. Cullinan Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($7.67). Equities research analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

