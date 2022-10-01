Short Interest in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Increases By 24.3%

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 892,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 897,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DX. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Dynex Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $518.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 254.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.39%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,928 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,961.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $48,096.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $29,961.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,096.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 1,083.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 942,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,753,000 after acquiring an additional 863,091 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

