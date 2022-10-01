Short Interest in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Grows By 22.3%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 659,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.62. The stock had a trading volume of 711,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,071. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 70.98 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.19.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

ELF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.30.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $1,441,541.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,951,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $1,441,541.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,915 shares in the company, valued at $13,951,561.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $355,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,710.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 464,796 shares of company stock worth $17,197,676. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.