Short Interest in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Declines By 13.4%

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Edap Tms Stock Up 2.5 %

EDAP traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. 55,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,939. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $276.13 million, a P/E ratio of 117.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. Edap Tms had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 4.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edap Tms will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Edap Tms

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Saturday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth approximately $723,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter worth about $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 820,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

