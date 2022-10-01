Short Interest in Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Rises By 18.8%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,400 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 317,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 290.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FINGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Price Performance

Finning International stock remained flat at $17.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. Finning International has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29.

Finning International Increases Dividend

About Finning International

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 3.22%.

(Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

See Also

