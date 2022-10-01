Short Interest in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVIW) Drops By 25.0%

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Performance

FTVIW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 4,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,911. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at $172,000.

