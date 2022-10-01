Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Drops By 61.1%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the August 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.2 %

FCNCP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,824. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $27.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

In related news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

