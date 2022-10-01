Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Expands By 27.7%

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.87. The company had a trading volume of 24,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,295. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.07. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $41.21 and a 12 month high of $62.90.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDT. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 3,386.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter.

