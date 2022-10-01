Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Expands By 27.7%

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ FDT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.87. The company had a trading volume of 24,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,295. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.07. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $41.21 and a 12 month high of $62.90.
First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund
