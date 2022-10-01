Short Interest in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Increases By 19.6%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,900 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 134,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Flux Power Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 26,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,375. Flux Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flux Power

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flux Power by 10.8% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,773,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 271,221 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Flux Power by 2.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 237,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the first quarter valued at $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

