Short Interest in Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Declines By 45.1%

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,500 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the August 31st total of 1,151,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Gentera Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CMPRF remained flat at $0.85 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. Gentera has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $0.85.
About Gentera
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gentera (CMPRF)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Gentera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.