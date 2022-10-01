Short Interest in Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Declines By 45.1%

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,500 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the August 31st total of 1,151,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Gentera Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPRF remained flat at $0.85 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. Gentera has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $0.85.

About Gentera

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

