Short Interest in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Drops By 39.6%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,290,000 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the August 31st total of 23,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Gerdau Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGB traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.52. 10,257,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,070,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 30.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gerdau

About Gerdau

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth $703,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Gerdau by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in Gerdau by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,243,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 901,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

