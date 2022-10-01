Short Interest in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Drops By 39.6%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,290,000 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the August 31st total of 23,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Gerdau Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GGB traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.52. 10,257,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,070,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.62.
Gerdau Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 30.60%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gerdau
About Gerdau
Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.
Featured Articles
