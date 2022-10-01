Short Interest in Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN) Drops By 22.2%

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GECCN traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804. Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89.

Get Great Elm Capital Corp. - Notes alerts:

About Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - Notes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - Notes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.