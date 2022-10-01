Short Interest in Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN) Drops By 22.2%

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GECCN traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804. Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89.
About Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes
