Short Interest in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW) Declines By 63.6%

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Guardforce AI Price Performance

GFAIW stock remained flat at $0.12 on Friday. Guardforce AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13.

