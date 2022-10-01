Short Interest in Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Expands By 21.1%

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDMGF shares. Societe Generale cut their price target on Icade from €81.50 ($83.16) to €68.50 ($69.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Icade from €70.00 ($71.43) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Icade from €74.00 ($75.51) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Icade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Icade from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.96.

Icade Price Performance

CDMGF stock remained flat at $36.37 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 624. Icade has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $79.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.34.

About Icade

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

