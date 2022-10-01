Short Interest in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Expands By 77.8%

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the August 31st total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IG Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IG Acquisition by 20.3% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in IG Acquisition by 30.1% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in IG Acquisition by 5.0% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in IG Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $536,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IG Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IG Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. IG Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92.

IG Acquisition Company Profile

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

