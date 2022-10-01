Short Interest in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDW) Decreases By 21.4%

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Stock Down 24.9 %

NASDAQ:IQMDW traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,451. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.60.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Company Profile

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

