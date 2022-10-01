Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Decreases By 63.1%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Juggernaut Exploration Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JUGRF remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. Juggernaut Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

