Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Decreases By 63.1%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Juggernaut Exploration Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JUGRF remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. Juggernaut Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.
Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile
