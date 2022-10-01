Short Interest in Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Drops By 23.9%

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,200 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 962,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,322.0 days.

Kobe Steel Stock Performance

Shares of KBSTF stock remained flat at $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.77. Kobe Steel has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Get Kobe Steel alerts:

Kobe Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses in Japan, North and South Americas, Europe, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and Oceania. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot rolled, cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.

Receive News & Ratings for Kobe Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kobe Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.