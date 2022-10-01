Short Interest in Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Increases By 66.7%

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,100 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 400,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,113.5 days.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

OTCMKTS LRCDF remained flat at $22.35 on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $35.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

