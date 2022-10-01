Short Interest in Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Decreases By 62.8%

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,700 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the August 31st total of 593,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,029,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Lotus Resources Price Performance

Shares of Lotus Resources stock remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Friday. 388,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20. Lotus Resources has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.33.

Lotus Resources Company Profile

Lotus Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company holds an interest in the Kayelekera uranium project; and the Livingstonia project located in northern Malawi, southern Africa. It also explores for cobalt ores. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

