Short Interest in Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Decreases By 62.8%

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,700 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the August 31st total of 593,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,029,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Lotus Resources Price Performance
Shares of Lotus Resources stock remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Friday. 388,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20. Lotus Resources has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.33.
Lotus Resources Company Profile
