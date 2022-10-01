Short Interest in Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Increases By 25.0%

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.1 days.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LKFLF opened at $2.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. Luk Fook Holdings has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $3.29.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

