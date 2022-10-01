Short Interest in Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Decreases By 13.8%

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

Major Drilling Group International Price Performance

OTCMKTS MJDLF traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. Major Drilling Group International has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.