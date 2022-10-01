Short Interest in mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Declines By 18.4%

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days.

mdf commerce Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MECVF remained flat at $1.62 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. mdf commerce has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $5.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MECVF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on mdf commerce from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

