Short Interest in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Grows By 63.5%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the August 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDRR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 24,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. Medalist Diversified REIT has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

In other Medalist Diversified REIT news, major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,039,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,920.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 567,962 shares of company stock worth $498,896. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDRR Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.41% of Medalist Diversified REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

