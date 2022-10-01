Short Interest in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Grows By 63.5%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the August 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MDRR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 24,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. Medalist Diversified REIT has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.87.
Insider Activity
In other Medalist Diversified REIT news, major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,039,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,920.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 567,962 shares of company stock worth $498,896. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT
Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.