Short Interest in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Rises By 74.4%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 74.4% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE MMT opened at $4.23 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 17.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

