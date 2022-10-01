Short Interest in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Decreases By 23.1%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,300 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 259,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. 41,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,162. The firm has a market cap of $71.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.38.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Advisor Resource Council owned 0.17% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.