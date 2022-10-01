Short Interest in Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Expands By 32.4%

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2022

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the August 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Orezone Gold Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS ORZCF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.01. 51,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,069. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. Orezone Gold has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $1.43.

About Orezone Gold

(Get Rating)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project comprising a block of contiguous permits covering an area of 15,029 ha located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.