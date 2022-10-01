Short Interest in Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Rises By 35.1%

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Parks! America Stock Performance

PRKA stock remained flat at $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. Parks! America has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

About Parks! America

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

