Short Interest in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Grows By 41.5%

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Psychemedics stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned 1.40% of Psychemedics worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMD remained flat at $6.45 during midday trading on Friday. 10,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,111. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 million, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Psychemedics has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $8.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Psychemedics’s payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine and Fentanyl.

