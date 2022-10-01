Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Decreases By 41.3%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the August 31st total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Sampo Oyj Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $21.23. 84,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,066. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.95.
Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Sampo Oyj Company Profile
Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sampo Oyj (SAXPY)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.