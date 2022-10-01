Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Decreases By 41.3%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the August 31st total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sampo Oyj Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $21.23. 84,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,066. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

SAXPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sampo Oyj from €42.00 ($42.86) to €45.50 ($46.43) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Sampo Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

(Get Rating)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.