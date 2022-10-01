Short Interest in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Declines By 18.4%

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 4,790,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.02. 2,929,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,978. The company has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

