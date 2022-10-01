Short Interest in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Rises By 26.2%

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,400 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the August 31st total of 133,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 460,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scienjoy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scienjoy stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Scienjoy as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scienjoy Stock Performance

NASDAQ SJ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. 2,278,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,426. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64. Scienjoy has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $80.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Scienjoy ( NASDAQ:SJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.11 million for the quarter. Scienjoy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 24.52%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Scienjoy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

