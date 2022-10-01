Short Interest in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Expands By 64.2%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the August 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,486. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (GCTAY)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.