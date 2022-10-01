Short Interest in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Grows By 37.8%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Socket Mobile stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives owned approximately 0.14% of Socket Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SCKT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.12. 18,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,078. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. Socket Mobile has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.71.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile ( NASDAQ:SCKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

