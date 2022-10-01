Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Drops By 21.8%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Standard Bank Group Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:SGBLY opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. Standard Bank Group has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $12.91.

Get Standard Bank Group alerts:

Standard Bank Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in Africa and internationally. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange products and services; home, personal, vehicle, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, life, travel, legal assist, and personal accident insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.