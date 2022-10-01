Short Interest in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Declines By 15.8%

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.66. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 20.08%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 109.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,129 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 282.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,172,116 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,701 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,340 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 1,636.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 335,647 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 316,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STM. Citigroup raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Articles

