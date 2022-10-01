Short Interest in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Rises By 164.8%

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, an increase of 164.8% from the August 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 551.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of HNDL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 177,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,118. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend
