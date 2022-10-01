Short Interest in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Drops By 25.5%

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Turmeric Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 946,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition by 1.1% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 741,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 407,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition by 85.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 86,674 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turmeric Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TMPM stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Turmeric Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Turmeric Acquisition Company Profile

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on healthcare or a healthcare related industry.

