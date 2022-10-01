Short Interest in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Rises By 38.3%

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the August 31st total of 36,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBFO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 467,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 47,597 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBFO stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $8.74.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.32%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Security Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

