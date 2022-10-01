Short Interest in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Grows By 40.5%

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the August 31st total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of USD Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

USD Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USDP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 28,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,048. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $134.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. USD Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97.

USD Partners Increases Dividend

USD Partners ( NYSE:USDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.15 million. USD Partners had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 261.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USD Partners will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.29%. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USD Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in USD Partners by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in USD Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in USD Partners by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in USD Partners by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in USD Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

