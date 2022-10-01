Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,846,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 470,937 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,281,000 after buying an additional 1,635,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.93.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.19. 5,695,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,407,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

