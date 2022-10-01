Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys 362 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,541,000 after acquiring an additional 184,272 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after acquiring an additional 525,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $858,734,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,650,000 after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.39.

Shares of EL stock traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,031. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.94 and its 200-day moving average is $256.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.85 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.