Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $187.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,910. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.57 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

