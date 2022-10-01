Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SENEA. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Seneca Foods during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Seneca Foods by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Seneca Foods during the first quarter worth about $143,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Seneca Foods by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Price Performance

SENEA stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 39,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,374. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $41.54 and a 52 week high of $63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

