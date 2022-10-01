Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.16% of UMH Properties worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UMH. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 45.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,252,000 after purchasing an additional 420,618 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 12,983.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 318,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 316,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,383,000 after purchasing an additional 264,005 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 26.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,211,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,786,000 after purchasing an additional 254,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UMH Properties by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,392,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,412,000 after acquiring an additional 165,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UMH traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 226,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,093. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMH Properties Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on UMH shares. Compass Point set a $26.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.