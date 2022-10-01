Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $8.81 Million Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 133.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 11.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Stock Performance

NYSE Y traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $839.37. 154,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $840.26 and its 200 day moving average is $833.77. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $585.10 and a 52 week high of $862.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $17.39 earnings per share.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

