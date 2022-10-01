Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 39,452 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,452 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 2.0% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.3 %

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $3.67 on Friday, hitting $154.78. 6,074,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,642,815. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

