Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) Short Interest Up 24.3% in September

Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 41,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 137,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Silver Crest Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 36.7% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 0.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 492,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Silver Crest Acquisition Stock Performance

SLCR stock remained flat at $7.99 during trading on Friday. Silver Crest Acquisition has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60.

About Silver Crest Acquisition

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

